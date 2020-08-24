Neiman May Seek Sanctions Over Creditor's Alleged Meddling

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for bankrupt retailer Neiman Marcus told a Texas judge Monday that it may pursue Chapter 11 sanctions against unsecured creditor Marble Ridge Capital after the federal bankruptcy watchdog accused the creditor of meddling in a potential asset sale last week in breach of its fiduciary duties to other unsecured creditors. During a case status conference, Neiman Marcus attorney Jeffrey Zeiger of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the debtor decided to explore possible claims against the creditor due to the report from the U.S. trustee's office alleging Marble Ridge and its principal — Dan Kamensky — tried to coerce a competing...

