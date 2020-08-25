Wells Fargo To Pay $7.8M To Settle Racial Bias Claims

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank NA will pay $7.8 million in back wages and interest to Black job applicants and revamp its hiring process after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor over allegations of discrimination. The global conciliation agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, or OFCCP, announced Monday, comes after the agency alleged more than 34,000 instances of race discrimination by Wells Fargo in hiring for a range of positions including banking, administration, sales and customer service between 2010 and 2018. Wells Fargo will also offer positions to 580 of the affected job-seekers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS