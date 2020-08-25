Commercial Customers Say ComEd's Bribery Violated RICO

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Commonwealth Edison Co. was hit with another lawsuit Monday over its role in a yearslong bribery scheme to push for favorable energy regulation, this time from Chicago building owners who say their businesses have been damaged through higher utility costs and diminished property values. Owners of four large commercial properties in the city — The Burnham Center, International Tower, South Branch LLC and Rockwell on the River LLC — accuse ComEd of engaging in a criminal enterprise in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, achieving its legislative victories through "a pattern and continuous series of related corrupt acts."...

