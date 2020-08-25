Instagram Celeb's Luxury Pot Co. Wants Out Of TCPA Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Instagram personality Dan Bilzerian's luxury cannabis brand Ignite has asked a Nevada federal judge to toss a proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action, saying that the customer who filed the suit had failed to bring an actionable claim against the company. Among the deficiencies in the complaint, Ignite International Ltd. pointed out in its motion Monday that the plaintiff, Tyler Baker, failed to state that he had opted in to receiving text messages when he signed up to participate in a company sweepstakes in May. The company also said Baker had failed to allege that his purportedly unwanted text was...

