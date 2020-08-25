Ex-Telemundo Anchors Say Boss Was Anti-Gay, Fatphobic

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- ​​​​​​Two former on-air personalities for Telemundo Denver sued the station and its parent, NBCUniversal, on Monday, alleging they were forced out after complaining about their abusive boss, who they said was blatantly anti-gay, shamed them for their weight and made them work in unsafe conditions. News anchors Miguel Bedoy and Eragdi Adriana Macias, who both worked for KDEN-TV up until October 2019, told a Colorado federal court that their supervisor, news director Griselle Sierra, made their time with the station intolerable. "Ms. Sierra created an environment so severe and pervasive any reasonable person would find Ms. Sierra's actions to be abusive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS