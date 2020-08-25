Baxter Wants Investor Suit Over Forex Accounting Tossed

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Medical product maker Baxter International asked an Illinois federal judge Monday to toss a proposed securities class action that alleges the company misled investors when it claimed to maintain effective controls over its foreign exchange transactions. Urging U.S. District Court Judge Sara L. Ellis to dismiss the November lawsuit that claims the company misreported some income related to foreign exchange gains, Baxter called the litigation an impermissible "fraud by hindsight" suit. "When a public company restates its financial results, securities class action lawsuits usually follow — without regard to whether the claims have any merit," the motion to dismiss said. "This...

