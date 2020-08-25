Electric-Car Charging Co. Oversold Business, Investor Says

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Blink Charging Co., which operates electric-vehicle charging stations, was hit with a proposed securities class action in Florida federal court Monday alleging that recent reports laid bare that the company has been misleading investors about the size and reliability of its charging network. Individual shareholder Richard M. Bush kicked off a suit alleging Miami Beach-based Blink has misrepresented or failed to disclose that many of its charging stations are damaged or inaccessible, and has overstated its partnerships and expansions with other companies to paint itself as a fast-growing and leading provider of electric-vehicle charging equipment. The securities fraud suit, spearheaded by...

