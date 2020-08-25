EPA Says 'Expressly Abandoned' Grant Ban Moots Case

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to pack away a challenge to its now-abandoned rule that barred scientists who receive EPA grants from advising the agency on matters related to their research, saying the issue is now moot. The EPA told a D.C. federal court Monday that because the agency "expressly abandoned" the controversial rule that caused environmental watchdogs to claim the Trump administration was trying to stack key EPA advisory panels with industry allies, the case should now be tossed. Teed up against the EPA are groups including Physicians for Social Responsibility that want a court decision on the books to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS