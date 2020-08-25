Telecoms Urged To Pull Ad Claims After Rivals Cry Foul

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- An advertising watchdog on Tuesday urged either modifying or pulling ads promoting Verizon's fiber broadband and T-Mobile's next-generation wireless services after their rivals challenged the veracity of numerous claims about the services' speed and reliability. In a pair of announcements, the National Advertising Division said it evaluated the claims after Charter Communications Inc. complained to the organization about Verizon's ads and Verizon complained about T-Mobile's ads. The latest NAD recommendations add to the ongoing brawl among telecoms over their competitors' ads. Verizon and T-Mobile indicated they would appeal several adverse recommendations to the National Advertising Review Board, the body that parties can...

