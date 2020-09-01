Biden Defense Policy Backs More Diplomacy, Less Spending

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. could see a reduced defense budget and an increased emphasis on diplomacy over military power if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the election in November. Through speeches, articles and communications from Biden and his campaign staff, the Democratic candidate has provided a broad picture of what his defense policy might look like if he is elected. His platform indicates a smaller defense budget to make way for greater spending on domestic infrastructure and health care, as well as views on foreign policy that stand in contrast to the current administration. "We can maintain a strong defense and protect our...

