Palantir Becomes Latest 'Unicorn' To Pursue Direct Listing

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Data analytics giant Palantir Technologies Inc. filed plans Tuesday to go public through a direct listing, steered by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati PC, joining other technology "unicorns" like Spotify and Slack that have chosen this unorthodox path to public markets. Denver-based Palantir submitted a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, although it won't be selling new shares as with a conventional initial public offering. Instead, Palantir plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange without raising capital. The direct listing is a rare alternative to a traditional IPO, although it's an option that more companies...

