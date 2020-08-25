Texas Panel Won't End Suit Over Infant Twin's Death

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Memorial Hermann Health System can't avoid a mother's claims the hospital's negligence caused the death of one of her prematurely born twins, a Texas appellate court held Tuesday, rejecting challenges to the sufficiency of an expert report supporting the claims. A three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals determined that the expert report Trinasha Feathers submitted, authored by Dr. Michael L. Hall, an OB-GYN, was specific enough to outline what care she should have received, how her caregivers breached that standard and why it led to the death of "Twin A." In a 65-page ruling, the panel rejected each of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS