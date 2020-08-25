Apple Offers S. Korea $84M Fund To End Antitrust Probe

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. has offered to change its practices and agreed to establish a 100 billion South Korean won ($84 million) fund to support small businesses in the country, in the hopes of ending a long-running probe into allegations it used its dominance to foist onerous terms on local phone carriers. The Korea Fair Trade Commission announced on Monday that Apple had proposed the 100 billion won to promote the "welfare of users" and to offer a "win-win support for small and medium businesses" as part of a provisional consent resolution to end the agency's three-year probe. The 2016 investigation looked into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS