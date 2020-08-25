Semiconductor Cos. Restart FTC Clock For $21B Tie-Up

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Analog Devices Inc. has withdrawn and plans to refile a notification with the Federal Trade Commission for its proposed $21 billion merger with fellow semiconductor and technology company Maxim Integrated Products Inc. ADI said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that it had voluntarily pulled its premerger notification and planned to resubmit it later in the week. The procedural move would give the FTC 30 additional days to conduct a review of the deal before being obligated to either allow the deal to go ahead or ask for additional information through a so-called second request....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS