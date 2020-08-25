Horse Race Body Shorted Latino Announcer On Pay, Suit Says

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A former Spanish-language announcer for the New York Racing Association sued the organization in New York federal court on Tuesday alleging he was unlawfully underpaid in what his attorney says is the first race bias suit filed under the state's recently expanded equal pay law. Luis Alberto Grandison, who is Black and Latino and hails from Panama, accused NYRA of flouting the New York State Equity Pay Law by discriminating against him based on his race and national origin. Grandison claims that his primary duty at NYRA – announcing horse races in Spanish – was virtually identical to the work done...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS