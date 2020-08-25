Tracy Chapman, Nicki Minaj Battle Over Fair Use In Radio Leak

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman and rapper Nicki Minaj are battling over whether copyright law's fair use doctrine protects an unauthorized music sample that was never released but was leaked to a radio station. In dueling motions this month, the two grappled over a novel argument from Minaj: that the fair use doctrine allowed her to use Chapman's copyrighted materials to create a private demo track before actually clearing the sample. In an Aug. 17 motion for summary judgment, Minaj said such in-studio "experimentation" with music samples, before seeking to formally clear them for a commercial release, was industry-standard behavior, particularly in the...

