DOL To Hold Hearing On New Fiduciary Rule Proposal

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor is heeding a request lodged repeatedly during the comment period for its new fiduciary rule proposal: It will host a public hearing next week where people can express their concerns about the policy, which critics say weakens the standard for retirement investment advice. The hearing will be held virtually Sept. 3 and spill into Sept. 4 if necessary, according to an announcement published in the Federal Register on Tuesday. The sessions will begin at 9 a.m. each day and will be transcribed, the agency said. Those interested in speaking at the hearing must submit a request...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS