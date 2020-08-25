Berger Montague Wins 'Acrimonious' Row To Lead Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Berger Montague beat out Oxman Law Group on Tuesday in a bid for interim lead counsel for several consolidated proposed class actions accusing invention marketer InventHelp of fraud, after each firm engaged in what a Pennsylvania federal judge called "mudslinging." U.S. District Judge Patricia L. Dodge called the conduct that each firm accused each other of "troubling," but declined to engage in fact finding and credibility determinations related to their "highly acrimonious relationship." After evaluating the firms' past experience, she found that Berger Montague edged out its rival. "BMPC has significantly more experience in prosecuting class actions, particularly in the role...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS