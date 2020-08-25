Ex-College Athlete Seeks To Revive NCAA Concussion Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A former college football player on Tuesday asked the Superior Court of Pennsylvania for a new trial over the National Collegiate Athletic Association's liability for his head injuries, arguing that there were issues with jury selection and the testimony allowed in the state court trial that cleared the organization. Matthew Onyshko, a former Pittsburgh firefighter who played football at California University of Pennsylvania, informally known as Cal U, from 1999 to 2003, claimed his trial was tainted by improper testimony from university administrators about what the university allegedly told athletes about the risks of concussion, which Onyshko said improperly muddied the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS