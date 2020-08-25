Fla. Developer Can't Dodge Chinese Investors' EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Chinese investors accusing a White House-connected real estate developer of a $99.5 million EB-5 visa fraud scheme can move forward with their suit mostly intact after a Florida state judge rejected the developer's bid to strike it as a sham pleading. Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Cymonie S. Rowe said in her five-page order released Friday that Nicholas A. Mastroianni II, developer of the mixed-use commercial complex in Jupiter, Florida, known as the Harbourside Project, did not demonstrate that she should strike an amended complaint filed by 29 of the 30 investors still in the suit over purported contradictions between their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS