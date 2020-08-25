Marriott Strikes Deal To End Sex Trafficking Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Marriott has reached an undisclosed settlement to end a woman's sex trafficking lawsuit that accuses the hotel giant of knowingly aiding her traffickers or being willfully blind to her exploitation, a Pennsylvania federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney's order dismissed the case with prejudice after counsel for Marriott International Inc. and the woman, who is only identified in the court filings by the initials A.B., reached an agreement. Judge Kearney said in his one-page ruling that he dismissed the suit under a local court rule for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania that governs settlements between parties. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS