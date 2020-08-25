Chinese Co. Violated US Rival's Drone Patent, ITC Says

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said Tuesday that China-based SZ DJI Technology Co. infringed an Autel Robotics Co. patent when it imported unmanned aerial vehicles into the United States, ordering the company to immediately stop importing certain drones. SZ DJI Technology violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 — a law that prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents — by importing the UAVs, including the "DJI Phantom," that infringed one patent at issue in Autel's complaint, the agency said in a notice. "Having considered the parties' submissions, the [initial determination], and the record in this investigation,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS