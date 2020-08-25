Google Promotes Longtime Atty To General Counsel

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Google has promoted a vice president of legal to be the tech giant's new general counsel, the company confirmed Tuesday, making her one of the few Black top lawyers in Silicon Valley. Halimah DeLaine Prado, who has been with the company since 2006, previously managed Google's products and agreements team within the legal department, which is responsible for advising on products such as Ads, Cloud, Search and YouTube, according to the company. "Halimah has been a trusted counselor and exceptional leader, having navigated a variety of cross-product and company-wide issues over the course of her nearly 14-year career at Google," Kent...

