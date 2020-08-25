3rd Circ. Won't Step Into Fight Over NJ's 3D-Gun Ban

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit panel on Tuesday refused to review a judge's orders pausing a challenge to New Jersey's ban on three-dimensional gun printing, ruling that the decisions can't be appealed because they're not final. The precedential decision dealt a blow to digital publisher Defense Distributed and Second Amendment advocacy groups seeking to overturn a state law blocking internet programs that can produce plastic guns with a 3D printer. The plaintiffs had appealed the lower court's decision to stay the case pending the resolution of identical claims filed in Texas, along with its without-prejudice refusal to halt the law's enforcement for...

