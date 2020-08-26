Seyfarth Shaw, Other Firms Avoid Malpractice Row In Calif.

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP and two other law firms have ducked legal malpractice claims filed against them by two former United Kingdom solicitors, after the lawyers failed to attend hearings in the case, a California state appellate court has ruled. A trial court had the discretion to toss the claims filed by Shahrokh Mireskandari and Paul Baxendale-Walker against Seyfarth Shaw, Marks & Sokolov LLC and Novak Druce Connolly Bove Quigg LLP, as the ex-solicitors had notice for the hearings but did not appear, according to Monday's opinion by the state's Second Appellate District. Mireskandari and Baxendale-Walker had sought for the appellate court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS