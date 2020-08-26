Calif. Court Bemoans 'Over-Lawyering' In PBM Contract Row

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate court found that a pharmacy's claims that it was wrongfully dropped from a pharmacy benefit manager's network can be arbitrated under a clause in a 2015 provider manual, but also lamented the parties' "over-lawyering." A three-judge state appellate panel on Monday agreed with OptumRx Inc.'s argument that a lower court wrongly found that the 2015 arbitration agreement didn't cover Prescription Care Pharmacy LLC's lawsuit's claims. The arbitration agreement broadly lays out what kind of disputes are subject to it, and there is a "strong policy requiring any doubts to be resolved in favor of arbitration," the panel...

