Russian Man Charged In Malware Ransom Plot Of Nev. Co.

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A Russian national conspired to recruit an employee of a Nevada company to introduce malware into its computer network in order to extort ransom money from the company, according to charges filed Monday by federal prosecutors. Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, is a citizen of Russia and was arrested on Saturday in Los Angeles. He was charged in a complaint with one count of conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer. Kriuchkov made an initial appearance at the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles at which U.S. Magistrate Judge Alexander F. MacKinnon ordered the Russian detained pending trial, according to the U.S....

