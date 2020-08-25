3rd Circ. Will Rehear Damages Bid Over Bad-Faith Bankruptcy

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel agreed Tuesday to rehear a bid by National Medical Imaging to collect damages from U.S. Bank NA for allegedly forcing it out of business with an involuntary bankruptcy as part of a legal battle that's spanned 12 years and two circuits. NMI sought a rehearing or an en banc review after a three-judge panel ruled in June that it hadn't shown the bank acted in bad faith and refused to revive the company's punitive damages claim. In a two-page order without reasoning written by Judge Kent A. Jordan, the panel agreed to a rehearing. In its rehearing...

