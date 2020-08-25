Railroads Can't Kill Bevy Of Shippers' Price-Fixing Claims

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Four rail companies can't squash claims in 10 suits that are part of massive antitrust litigation accusing them of scheming for years to keep freight rates inflated, a D.C. federal judge ruled on Tuesday, dismissing their argument that some of the allegations were lodged too late. The complaints say the four railway giants have been plotting since 2003 to raise their rates across the board, costing the litigants millions of dollars in freight costs over the past decade because they couldn't negotiate how much shipping would cost. One of the plaintiffs, International Paper, sued on Jan. 6 in just one among numerous...

