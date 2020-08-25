Boy Scouts Seek To Curtail 'Misleading' Abuse Claim Notices

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Boy Scouts of America asked the Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday to curb several advertising campaigns related to filing sexual abuse claims against the bankrupt organization, saying that outside groups are going off-script in describing the process. BSA said its notification process for sexual abuse survivors is underway, but that other groups have launched their own advertising campaigns. Roughly 11,000 television spots about the sexual abuse claims have already aired, and some of the assertions are "misleading" and out of step with the notification language approved by the court earlier this year, BSA said. "Certain law firms following the debtors' Chapter 11...

