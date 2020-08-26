Wilmington Trust Hit With ERISA Suit Over $28M Stock Sale

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A former employee of HealthCare Appraisers Inc. has hit Wilmington Trust NA with a proposed ERISA class action in Delaware federal court, accusing the financial institution of allowing the health care consulting company's employee stock ownership plan to overpay for company stock in a $28 million transaction in 2014. Cindy Alvarez sued Wilmington Trust on Tuesday on behalf of about 124 current and former HAI employees who own company stock through the ESOP. She claimed the financial institution shirked its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to closely scrutinize the stock price assigned to HAI during...

