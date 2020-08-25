SEC Fines Tech Firm, Ex-CFO $18M For Accounting Violations

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission struck a $17.8 million settlement Tuesday with a California-based producer of computer servers and its former CFO, who were accused of inflating revenue and understating expenses over the course of at least three years. The bulk of the penalty, $17.5 million, is a civil fine against Super Micro Computer Inc., which does business as Supermicro, for allegedly pumping up its revenues on annual reports between fiscal years 2015 and 2017. According to Tuesday's SEC order, the company inflated revenues by prematurely reporting the sales of goods that had not yet been delivered or accepted by...

