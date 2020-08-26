1st Circ. Affirms New Lead Plaintiff Can't Save Biotech Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has affirmed a Boston federal court's decision to dismiss a proposed shareholder class action after the investors tried to add a new lead plaintiff into the suit, which accuses a robotic prosthetics company of lying during the leadup to its initial public offering. In a Tuesday opinion, a three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV had been right to deny plaintiff Wang Yan's request to amend the complaint against robotic leg company ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and its executives and underwriters. Attorneys for the plaintiff had sought add Joanne Geller to bring claims under the Securities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS