Kanye West Accused Of Swiping Tech For 'Sunday Service'

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Kanye West promised a business partnership with a Black-led company, but instead stole its technology for his "Sunday Service" video and e-commerce platform, the company alleges in a suit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court. MyChannel Inc. claims West and his Yeezy fashion line violated a nondisclosure agreement meant to cover MyChannel's technology for integrating video and e-commerce. The company also alleges the hip-hop mogul and his brand broke an oral partnership agreement and cut the company out of significant profits. West also promised at one point to pump $10 million into MyChannel, but "he later inexplicably reneged on his...

