FCC Nets $4.5B In Biggest Auction Of Spectrum Licenses

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said it raked in over $4.5 billion in an auction of interference-protected spectrum licenses in the 3.5 GHz band, part of the agency's rollout of 5G networks. The commission said Tuesday the auction of priority access licenses in the 3550-3650 MHz band made available the largest ever number of spectrum licenses in a single auction. With 20,625 out of 22,631 available licenses — or more than 91.1% — won, the agency said the auction's gross proceeds totaled to $4,585,663,345. In a statement Tuesday, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the auction of the 70 MHz of licensed spectrum...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS