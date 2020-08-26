Ocwen, PHH Ink $12.6M Deal To End Mortgage Fees Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers who had mortgages with Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC and PHH Mortgage Corp. told a Florida federal court Tuesday they had agreed to a $12.6 million settlement that will end their claims that the mortgage servicers charged illegal processing fees for payments made online or over the phone. Under the terms of the deal, consumers will be refunded up to 28% of any fees they paid when they made online or phone mortgage payments during the class period. The fees were either $7.50 and $17.50, according to the complaint filed in March that accuses the defendants of...

