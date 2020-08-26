Huawei Fights Verizon's Bid To Pause Network Patent Dispute

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Huawei has hit back at Verizon's effort to pause their court battle while Verizon challenges the Chinese company's patents in inter partes review, telling a Texas federal court that the request is not only premature, but also that there is "not even a chance that any claims will be cancelled." In a brief filed Tuesday, Huawei urged U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to reject Verizon's request to hold off on a patent lawsuit against it until the Patent Trial and Appeal Board decides whether to take up Verizon's petitions for review of the patents involved. Verizon had argued that staying the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS