Oil Giant Can't Pull NCA Into Clyde & Co. Asset Dispute

Law360, London (August 26, 2020, 7:10 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday refused to drag Britain's top law enforcement agency into a battle over whether law firm Clyde & Co. can prevent Saudi energy firm PetroSaudi International from accessing more than $340 million in funds in the U.K. High Court Judge Richard Snowden said in a written decision that the National Crime Agency was not required to "explain itself" over whether Clyde & Co. would fall foul of U.K. anti-money laundering laws by paying funds out of an escrow account that Malaysian prosecutors believe was siphoned from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB. Judge Snowden held "there...

