Uber Tells 1st Circ. It Had Boston's Blessing To Launch

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. began operating in Boston before being regulated with the expressed blessing of both the mayor and the governor of Massachusetts, the company told the First Circuit, seeking to fend off an appeal by cab companies claiming the ride-hailing giant entered the market illegally.

Uber prevailed in a 2019 bench trial when a Massachusetts federal judge found that the local government never told the company not to offer rides prior to the 2016 Transportation Network Company Act, which provided a regulatory framework for the new industry.

In pushing back against the taxi companies' attempt to undo the ruling and...

