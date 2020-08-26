White House, Industry Look To Sink NEPA Overhaul Challenge

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The White House says its overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act can't be challenged yet because it hasn't been implemented, telling a Virginia federal court environmental groups jumped the gun with a lawsuit. In two motions filed Tuesday, the White House Council on Environmental Quality and industry groups including the American Farm Bureau Federation, the American Petroleum Institute and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association said that environmental groups have no standing to challenge the NEPA changes because they can't allege specific harms from implementation of the rule. The government and trade groups pushed the court to throw out the NEPA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS