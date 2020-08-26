9th Circ. Allows Appeal Before Calif. Climate Suit Remand

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit held off on sending suits brought by California cities and counties seeking climate change-related damages to state court so that Chevron and other energy giants can ask for the U.S. Supreme Court to review the matter. In a short order on Tuesday, the appeals court said it wouldn't issue the mandate for 90 days so the energy companies can petition the justices to consider the Ninth Circuit's decision in May to remand the cases. Further delays will be determined by whether the justices agree to consider the matter. The Ninth Circuit sided with San Mateo County, the city...

