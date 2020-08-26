UK Gov't Taps BigLaw Partners For Int'l Trade Groups

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Four senior lawyers from Clifford Chance, Eversheds Sutherland, Linklaters and Herbert Smith Freehills are among those who will sit on one of 11 new trade advisory groups created to provide advice to the British government as it pursues post-Brexit trade deals. Eversheds Sutherland managing partner Keith Froud and Clifford Chance LLP partner Jessica Gladstone will join the professional advisory services trade advisory group, while Gavin Davies, who heads up Herbert Smith Freehills LLP's global mergers and acquisitions practice, will sit on the investment group. Linklaters LLP partner Charlotte Morgan will join on the financial services group. The U.K. government announced the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS