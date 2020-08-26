Nuclear Spending May Soar To $439B Without Arms Treaty

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense may spend as much as $439 billion to expand its nuclear arsenal if the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty expires — nearly triple what the department budgeted for upcoming nuclear expenses, according to the Congressional Budget Office. In a Tuesday report, the nonpartisan budget agency predicted several paths forward should either the U.S. or Russia refuse to extend the New START Treaty, which caps both countries' nuclear arsenals to 1,550 warheads, past its planned expiration. "If the United States chose to increase its forces in response to the expiration of the treaty, modest expansions could be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS