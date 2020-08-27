Mich. Municipalities Insist Old Case Blocks Tribe's Claims

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Northern Michigan cities and counties said Wednesday the Sixth Circuit should not dismiss their cross-appeal as the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians seek to confirm that their reservation exists, arguing that earlier litigation blocks the tribe's claims. The cities of Petoskey and Harbor Springs and counties of Emmet and Charlevoix tackled the Little Traverse Bay Bands' position that it did not argue inconsistently before the Indian Claims Commission in the 1950s and did not contradict its current position that its reservation was established in a 19th-century treaty. The tribe had argued that it did not argue explicitly before the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS