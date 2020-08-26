Oil Companies To Pay $4.4M In Refinery Workers' Break Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil, PBF Energy Ltd. and Torrance Refining Co. LLC will shell out more than $1 million in attorney fees in a $4.4 million settlement over breaks for workers at a California oil refinery, after a federal judge approved the proposal. The order from U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald on Monday granted final approval to both the full settlement and the workers' attorneys' request for a fee rate of 25%, ending nearly two years of legal wrangling in the wage-and-hour class action. The average payout for each of the 335 oil workers in the class will be about $9,500, according to...

