Wilentz Goldman Guides Investors Bank On $18M Bronx Loan

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA represented Investors Bank in connection with its roughly $18 million loan for multiple properties in the Bronx, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The $18.27 million loan is for 21 E. Clarke Place, 1342 Inwood Ave. and 1339 and 1351 Jerome Ave., and the borrower, Jerome JSD Holdings LLC, is a Monroe, New York-based limited liability company. Of that $18.27 million figure, nearly $8 million is new financing for the properties and the remainder is a refinancing of preexisting debt there. A representative for the lender couldn't be reached Wednesday, but the borrower's...

