Pa. Well Workers Seek OT Pay For Time Riding To Work Sites

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Texas-based Evolution Well Services owes overtime to Pennsylvania oil and gas workers for hours spent being driven from company housing to job sites, according to a proposed class lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court. In a complaint filed Tuesday in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, Ryan Copley says he and other "on call" Evolution employees were required to live in company-designated housing and meet up at the start of every day to ride in a company vehicle to job sites up to an hour away. But the employees only got paid for the time they were on the job...

