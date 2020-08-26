Pharmacies Torch 'Unprecedented' Ruling On Opioid Duties

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Pharmacy chains on Tuesday lashed out at a recent order by an Ohio federal judge allowing two Ohio counties' opioid claims to go forward, saying that the judge interpreted the Controlled Substances Act in a "far-reaching" way that should be reviewed by the Sixth Circuit if the ruling isn't reversed. Pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid said U.S. District Judge Dan Polster reached an "unprecedented" conclusion that pharmacies registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are required under the Controlled Substances Act to use prescription records to monitor for "red flags" that prescriptions are being diverted. The judge concluded that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS