Ariz. Couple Barred From US Robocalls For Facilitating Scams

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has permanently barred two individuals and two companies from engaging in robocalls in the U.S. telephone system after they transmitted "massive volumes" of scam calls to American individuals in an effort to scare them and make them pay large amounts of money. In a Tuesday consent decree, the court banned Nicholas and Natasha Palumbo, a married couple based in Arizona, and their two companies after they received "millions" of foreign internet-based calls on a daily basis and transmitted those calls to U.S. carriers — knowing the calls were "fraudulent government and business-imposter robocalls." The transmitted robocalls...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS