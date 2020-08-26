Lyft Assault Case Tests Ill. Ride-Hailing Law's Constitutionality

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court will hear argument Thursday over whether a state law governing ride-hailing services is constitutional, as a woman who says she was brutally assaulted by a Lyft driver seeks to hold the company vicariously liable for the alleged crimes of its driver. When partially dismissing the case last year, a Cook County judge said that Illinois' Transportation Network Provider Act clearly establishes a carveout for transportation network companies like Lyft and Uber, but certified to the appellate court a question of whether the law is constitutional if those companies are precluded from the elevated duty of care to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS